A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. for Dwight Bear, 86 of Forsyth, Mo.
He died on July 24, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Zelma Bear; two sons, Brian and Bart Bear; infant sister, Edna Bear and sister, Elizabeth Kneisley.
He is survived by his wife, Judie Bear, two sons, Brad (Deb) Bear and Brett Bear, one daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Lenz one brother, Gale Bear and one sister, Dona Heyer.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
