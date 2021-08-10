Graveside services for Charles Steele, 80 of Branson Mo., will be, Aug. 12, 2021 at 10a.m. in Mtn. Grove Cemetery, Branson, Mo., with Keith Steele officiating.
He died on Aug. 7, 2021.Charles was born on March 21, 1941 in La Plata, Mo., to Forest and Dorothy (Anderson) Steele.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jean Steele.
He is survived by his son, Brian Keith Steele and wife Sandra.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.