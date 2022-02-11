Services for Karen L. Poland, 72, of Branson, Mo., will be Feb. 12, 2022 with visitation beginning at 10:30a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11a.m. at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, Mo.
She died on Feb. 1, 2022. Karen was born Nov.17, 1949 in Kansas City, Kan., to Edward F. and Ella E. (Masters) Sanders.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Ella, two grandchildren Abigail Logan and Katelyn Glenn.
She is survived by her husband Gary of the home daughters, Tonia (Gerald) Baty of Reeds Spring, Mo., Cherlyne (Tracy) Horne of Lebanon, Mo., Carmen (Jared) Forbes of Glasgow, Mo., Deanna (Donald) Glenn of Elmer, La., Jamie (Patrick) Logan of Tulsa, Okla., brother William Eugene Sanders “Gene”, two sisters Dessa Darlene Barbarich “Sis” and Sheri (Richard )Schutte.
