Rhonda Lee Anders, 68, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on December 19, 2022.
Rhonda entered this life on July 18, 1954, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Vera (McCormick) Wymore and William Anders Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Samual Edward Anders and William Franklin Anders Jr.; sister Mildred Faye (Anders) Hess.
Rhonda is survived by her daughter Carla Anders of Kansas City, MO; grandson Tony Fletcher of Kansas City, MO; and three nieces Angel Bailey of Independence, MO, April Sutherland of Odessa, MO, and Melissa Hickman of North Kansas City, MO.
No formal services will be held. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
