Burial for Cheryl Brown, 73, of Galena, Mo., was at the Mars Hill Cemetery, Crane, Mo., on Jan. 13, 2022, under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
She died on Jan. 8, 2022. Cheryl was born on Dec. 27, 1948 in Fulton, Mo., daughter of Samuel and Virginia (Castle) Lutes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donnie Brown, three brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by, two sons, Travis (Susanna) of Galena, Mo., and Kevin Brown of Wheelerville, Mo., two daughters, Cassie Church of Wheelerville, Mo., and Cindy (Michael) Kerr of Reavisville, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.