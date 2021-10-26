Graveside services for Roberta Mae Hall, 80 of Kirbyville, Mo,. were officiated by Rev. Bill Comer and held on Oct. 25, 2021 in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on Oct. 21, 2021.
Roberta was born on May 22, 1941., in Kansas City, Mo., to Albert Robinson and Geneva Runer.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bruce Dale and Dave Hall, sister, Barbara Muntzert, brother-in-law, Clifford Muntzert, her father, mother and step-father, Leslie Runer, paternal and maternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her two sons, Jim (Angie) Dale of Forsyth, Mo., and Bill (Brenda) Dale of Kirbyville, Mo., sisters, Pat (Howard) Tolbert of Belton, Mo., and Vickie J. Robinson of St. Louis, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
