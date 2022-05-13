A Celebration of Life for Randy Ray Bauer, 56, of Branson, MO, will be held May 17 at 10 a.m. at the Faith Life Church, 3701 W. 76 Country Blvd., Branson, MO.
He died on May 5, 2022.
Randy was born on Nov. 6, 1965, in Alma, MI.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kelly Contois.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, four sons, Zachary (Victoria), Simeon, Abram and Obadiah, three daughters, Hadassah, Reannah, and Anani, parents, Ken and Onieta (Johnson) Bauer, and sister, Sally (Randy) Vernon.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
