Dwight Edwin Yates, 77, of Blue Eye, MO passed away on August 25, 2022 at home.
Dwight entered into life in Marceline, MO, to Maxwell Edwin Yates and Ruth Fern (Smay) Yates on April 16, 1945.
He graduated in 1963 from Marceline High School after he returned from Viet Nam, where he was stationed in the Army. He married Stephanie Lou (Powell) Yates on July 15, 1967, in Marceline, MO. He was Cub Master, then Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, sister-in-law Cindy and brother-in-law Justin.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 55 years, Stephanie Yates; his four children Tia (Mark), Blaine (Ashley), Stephen, Joshua (Tonya); grandchildren Taylor (Maleena), Benjamin (Stephanie), Meagan, Alexandra (Matt), Timber, Mason, Beckett, Sawyer, Cohen, and Luka; four great-granddaughters Charlotte, Penelope Jane (PJ), Ellis, and Genevieve; sisters Janice and Kay; sisters-and-brothers-in-laws Kathy (Cecil), Barbara (Joe), and Debbie; and several nieces and nephews.
His celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9113 State Highway 76, Branson West, MO. The celebration of life will also be online. Anyone unable to attend in person is welcome to attend online.
Dwight will be buried in Marceline, MO at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
