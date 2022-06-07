A celebration of life for R.C. Bell, 85, of Protem, Mo., will be from 2 to 4 p.m. June 18, 2022 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
He died on May 12, 2022.
R.C. was born on Dec. 23, 1936.
R.C. and Joyce had 5 children, Danny (Sherry), Cathy (Bruce), Rickey (Kerry), Jimmy (Rowena), and Brenda.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.