A celebration of life for Roseann Lea Williams, 72, of Harrison, Ark.,will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21, 2022, at Coffman Funeral Home, Harrison, Ark.
She died on Dec. 21, 2021. Roseann was born on Nov. 6, 1949, in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of Lewis Wood and Margaret “Peggy” (Bradley) Hoke.
She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved son, David Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Lee Williams of Harrison, Ark., sons, Louie (Carman) Williams of Harrison, Ark., and Jamie Williams of Harrison, Ark., daughter, Kelly (Heath) Miller of Harrison, Ark., sister, Mary Zimmer of Harrison, Ark., brother Danny (Cathy) Hoke of Spring Grove, Penn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.