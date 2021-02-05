Funeral services for Rev. Kenneth Wayne Madewell, 72 of Branson, Mo., will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo., with Rev. David Holvick officiating. Burial will be in the Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Joplin, Mo.
He died Feb. 1, 2021.
He was born Aug. 4, 1948 in Lamar, Ark., the son of Hoyle and Edna Malaby Madewell.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Alma Duncan Madewell of the home in Branson, Mo.; three sons, Robert Madewell of Harrison, Ark., Joseph (Jennifer) Madewell of Alpena, Ark., and John (Ruth) Madewell of Springfield, Mo.; two sisters, Thelma Wilson of Carterville, Mo., and Dorothy Allen of Peru, Ind.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.