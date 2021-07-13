Services for Betty Dunn, 78, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be July 17, 2021 at 11a.m. at Riverview Bible Baptist Church in Forsyth, Mo., with Pastor Jim Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Visitation will be held, July 16, 2021 from 6 to 7:30p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
She died on July 9, 2021.Betty was born on Sept. 7, 1942 in Apache, Okla., to Bert and Gladys (Loftis) Newton. On March 5, 2011, she married Verlin Dunn in Forsyth, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wallace Bert Newton.
She is survived by her husband, Verlin Dunn of Kirbyville, Mo., children, Regina (Glenn) Yates of Spring, Texas, Leon Gregory of Murfreesboro, Tenn, Terri Woods of Branson and Nick Watson (Cookie) of Rolla, Mo.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory,
Branson, Mo.
