A celebration of life for Richard Clay Hughes, 41 of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held from 1p.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 16, 2021, at Elevate Branson, 310 Gretna Rd., Branson, Mo.
He died on Oct. 11, 2021.Richard was born on March 21, 1980., in Paragould, Ark., the son of Shadrach Hughes Jr. and Becky Darlene (Miller) Hughes.
He is preceded in death by a son, Tanner Hughes.
He is survived by his wife Alicia Hughes, two daughters, Katelynd Hughes of Stark, Fla., and Carrie Clark of Reeds Spring, Mo., son, Jeffrey Hale of Reeds Spring, Mo., parents, Shad and Becky Hughes of Eagle Rock, Mo., brother, Robert (Kerri) Hughes of Elkins, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.