Services for Norman Garland France, 86, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. With Pastor Gene France officiating at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial will follow at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, with full Military Honors. Visitation will be held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. till service time.
He died Jan. 27, 2021.
He was born Sept. 1, 1934 in Ridgedale, Mo., to John France and Viola (Gross) France.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Connie.
He is survived by his three children, Aimée France of Cape Cod, Mass., Michele Thompson of Austin, Texas; and Michael France of Great Falls, Mont.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Mo.
