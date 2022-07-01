Bonnie Lee Jenkins, 88, of Branson, MO, passed away on June 28, 2022. No services are planned at this time.
Bonnie entered this life on November 8, 1933, in Ash Grove, MO, the daughter of George and Hattie Ellen (Sanders) Scritchfield.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her daughter, Vivian Solomon; her husband, Richard Jenkins; parents: George and Hattie Ellen Scritchfield; four brothers: Orville Scritchfield, Jim Scritchfield, Bill Scritchfield, and Jerry Scritchfield; and three sisters: Helen Davis, Mary Scritchfield, and Rosa Underdown.
She is survived by her grandson, Shelby Solomon of Wylie, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
