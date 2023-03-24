Billy Carl Rickert, 76, of Branson West, MO, passed away March 19, 2023.
Billy was born on September 14, 1946, in Kansas City, MO. He was joined in marriage December 9, 2018, to Sharon Hinsley. Billy was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Louella (Ortstadt) Rickert. and a great-granddaughter, Laina.
Billy is survived by his wife Sharon Hinsley; daughter, Tina (Tim) Wessley of Raytown, Missouri; four grandchildren: Christopher (Ashley), Jace, Monte (Krissie), and Matthew (Lara); ten great-grandchildren: Karl, Cortez, Jackson, Emerie, Addison, Isabella, Leah, Malachi, Olivia, and Dominick; two stepchildren: Jerry (Jan) Hinsley of Falls Church, VA, and Larry (Bonnie) Hinsley of Branson West, MO; three grandchildren: Hannah, Tristan, and Becca; sister, ginger (Mike) Baker of Olathe, Kansas; brother, Steve (Karen) Rickert of Olathe, KS; and many friends and extended family.
A celebration of life will be 4 p.m. March 26, 2023, at Elks Lodge #2505, 37 Beach Blvd., Kimberling City, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
