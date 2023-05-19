Clifford Allen “Cliff” Cerce passed away on May 16, 2023.
Cliff was born in Paterson, New Jersey on May 31, 1951, the son of Franklin and Elizabeth (Rowan) Cerce. He married his wife Anita on April 22, 2000, in Pell City, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Darrell Andrew.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Anita Cerce of Branson West; children, Marc Cerce of Battlefield, MO, Karen Johnson and husband Justin of Nixa, MO, Michelle Livingston and husband Clint of Liberty, MO; brothers, Tim Cerce and wife Sharon of Lorton, VA, Steve Cerce and wife Electa of Camden, Maine along with ten grandchildren, extended family and several friends.
Services will be held on Monday, May 22, at Faith and Wisdom Church, Branson, MO. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. in the church. Pastor Mike Brown will officiate.
Arrangements are under the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
