Colette Kathleen Windisch, 85, of Branson, MO passed away on January 8, 2023.
Colette was born on May 25, 1937, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Herman and Hazel (Fagen) Unger.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph Windisch IV; brother Ronald (Barbara) Unger; and brother Gerard Unger.
Colette is survived by her son Joseph Windisch of Branson, MO; brother Dennis Unger of Chicago, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL.
Arrangements are being arranged by Cremations of the Ozarks.
