Delores Jean (Van Dette) Roberts, 85, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Delores was born September 7, 1937 in Flint, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Annette (Hynes) VanDette; her husband, Milton Roberts; children, Michael Roberts and Tracy Roberts; and siblings, Joyce VanDette, Robert VanDette and Leonard VanDette.
Delores is survived by her daughters, Janet Roberts of Hollister, MO and Julie Roberts and husband Michael Pechack of Phoenix, AZ; her granddaughter, Hannah Buhl and husband Kegan; grandson, David Roberts; sisters-in-law, Barbara VanDette of The Villages, FL; Tina VanDette of Saginaw MI, and Gary & Connie Roberts of Flushing, MI.
Services will be at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Swartz Creek, MI on Friday May 19, at 11a.m. and rosary at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 to 11a.m. She will be buried in New Calvary Cemetery, Flint, MI.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.