A memorial service for Daniel “Dan” Francis Roepke, 80, of Branson, Mo., will be held in Branson, Mo., later this year when traveling is safer and warmer.
He died on of Jan. 22, 2022.
Dan was born on March 26, 1941, and raised in Sioux City, Iowa, to Ronald Albert Roepke and Mary Jane (Biernbaum) Roepke.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, a sister- and brother-in-law, one granddaughter, and two great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Dungan) Roepke six sons, Vernon Roepke, Bobby Roepke, and Mark Roepke of North Platte, Neb., Todd Roepke of Lincoln, Neb., Dr. Troy (George) Roepke of Plainfield, NJ., and Donnie (Valerie) Bermel of Norfolk, Neb., and one daughter, Tamie Roepke of Branson, Mo. his brothers, David (Robin) Roepke and William (Gary) Roepke, and sister, Judy Francis, all of Sioux City, Iowa., his brother in-law Richard (Mary) Dungan of Norfolk, Neb., and sisters-in-law, Twyla (Joe) Card of Waxahachie, Texas., and Sally (Terry) Mercado of Norfolk, Neb.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
