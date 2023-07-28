Joseph James Tranchita, Jr., affectionately known as "Joe," was born on November 3, 1950, in Chicago, IL, and passed away peacefully in his home in the presence of his family on July 19, 2023, in Branson, MO. He was a kind, funny, passionate, strong-willed, generous, gentle, loving, nostalgic, Christian man who left an indelible mark on the lives of all who knew him. Joe was an adored son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend whose spirit will continue to comfort, inspire and guide those he left behind.
Joe was the son of the late Joseph Tranchita, Sr. and Miriam (Keuhn) Tranchita. He was the beloved husband of Angie Keltner-Tranchita, to whom he was married on May 14, 2000, in Branson. He was a devoted father to his children, Joseph Tranchita, III of Lampe, MO, Julianna Tranchita of Springfield, MO, Pamela Tranchita of Illinois, Angela Tranchita of Illinois, Justin Tranchita of Clearwater, FL, Jonathan Tranchita of Ottawa, IL, Elliott Tranchita of Keego Harbor, MI, Joshua Tranchita of Decatur, IL, and Sierra Keltner-Tranchita of Branson MO. Joe was also a loving brother to his sister, Judy Aakeberg of Winter Springs, FL. He leaves behind nineteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, all of whom brought him great joy and pride.
Joe was a graduate of Oswego High School. His sense of duty and patriotism led him to serve in the United States Army. After moving to Branson from Princeton, IL, Joe was an active member of the community and attended the First Baptist Church of Branson.
Joe was an avid coin collector. He and his wife Angie owned and operated together New Collectors Showcase coin shop in Branson for 23 years. Joe traveled the country buying, selling and attending coin conventions. He successfully turned his favorite hobby into his livelihood. His other hobbies included fishing, metal detecting, boating and playing the drums.
Services will be held in Illinois in the future, no date set at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
Joe, you will be forever remembered and deeply loved and missed by all who knew you well. See you when we get there, Joe. Love you so much.
