No formal services are currently planned for Tracey Louise Kroll 50, of Branson, Mo.
She died on Nov. 24, 2021. Tracey was born on Oct.19, 1971, in San Bernardino, Calif., the daughter of Thomas and Judith (McFarland) Dees. Her father has preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Kroll, daughter, Hollie Parker of Branson, Mo., mother, Judith Dees of Fort. Worth, Texas, two brothers, John Jr. Dees and Michael Dees, and two sisters, Brandi Ragster and Lynn Buhman
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
