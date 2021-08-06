Memorial services for Donald Lloyd Rittenhouse will be held on Aug. 9, 2021 with visitation beginning at 10a.m. and the service at 10:30 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Kenny Robinette officiating. Private burial will be at a later time in Gobblers Knob Cemetery, Hollister, Mo.
Donald Lloyd Rittenhouse was born on June 19, 1937 in Hollister, Mo., he was the son of Ira & Lennie (Savage) Rittenhouse.
He died on Aug. 3, 2021.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Lennie, his wife, Martha, brother Stanley Rittenhouse and sister Wanda Rittenhouse.
He is survived by his niece, Rhonda Rittenhouse and partner Terry Snowden of Hollister, Mo., sister-in-law, Carmen Plummer of Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.