Connie Gean Callaway of Forsyth, MO passed away on August 15, 2023.
She was born on September 11, 1951.
Connie is survived by husband, Tony; children,: William Lee Howard, Jackqulin Morrison, and step-son, Tony Callaway.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 26, in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
