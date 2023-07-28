Ray Anthony Jones of Lampe, MO passed away on July 18, 2023.
He was born on March 21, 1951.
He is survived by his wife, Ronna Haxby.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4: 30 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, at the Grand Haven Clubhouse and Pavilion at 6112 19th Ave, Ozark, MO.
Arrangement and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
