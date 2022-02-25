Justin Edward Myers, 41, of Branson, Missouri, passed away on February 17, 2022. He entered this life on March 10, 1980, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the son of Michael Myers and Stacy Williams.
He is preceded in death his brothers: Kevin and Christopher Myers.
He is survived by his father, Mike Myers and wife, Sulinda of Logandale, Nevada; mother, Stacy Williams of Green Forest, Arkansas; brothers: Michael, Nicholas, and Bradley Myers; stepsiblings: April, Shawn, Matt, Jeremy, Alexis, Jessica, Mitch, and Sharece Hughes; children: Tabatha, Melanni, Caleb, Tayler, and Kevin; grandchildren: Sabastian and Casper.
There are no formal services planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
