Graveside services for Mary Alice Layton 96, were held on Sept. 27 at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on Sept. 21, 2021.
Mary was born on Feb. 22, 1925., in Swan, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Paul Gibson and Maude Ethel (Warren) Gibson, her husband Dean Layton and siblings, Charles Gibson, Elva Hankins and her twin sister Meda Melton.
She is survived by her three sons, Gary (Evelyn) Layton of Walnut Shade, Mo., Dennis (Marietha) Layton of Kirbyville, Mo., and Gail (Kathy) Layton of Branson, Mo.
Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
