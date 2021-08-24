Services for Velma Ruth Thurman, 93 will be, Aug. 25, 2021 with visitation beginning at 1p.m., and funeral services at 2p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. with Sue Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth, Mo.
She died on Aug. 20, 2021.
Velma was born March 14, 1928., in Kissee Mills, Mo., the daughter of Wesley Morey and Mable (Williams) Morey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence A. Thurman, son, Kenneth Thurman, brothers Garland Clarkson and Gordon Clarkson and sisters Jeannie Parker and Edna Dean.
She is survived by her son, Patrick (Carolyn) Thurman of Forsyth, Mo., brother Floyd (Debboe) Clarkson of Ft. Walton Beach, FLa.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
