Services for Judith Lozar, 74 of Branson West, Mo., will be May 22, 2021, with visitation at 10a.m. and funeral mass at 11a.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Branson with Father David Hulshof officiating. Visitation will be May 24, 2021 from 10 a.m.to 11a.m. at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses, Kan., Burial will follow in Grant County Cemetery, Ulysses, Kan.
She died on May 19, 2021. Judith was born June 9, 1946., in Wichita, Kan., the daughter of Roy Downey & Dorothy (Miller) Downey.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Dorothy, her husband Kenneth Lozar, Sr. and son Kenneth Lozar, Jr. and one sister Doreen Dunn.
She is survived by her daughter, Karin Morgan of Commerce, Okla.
Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
