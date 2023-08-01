Joseph Whitfield Privette of Branson, MO passed away on July 23, 2023.
He was born November 12, 1943.
Joe is survived by his wife, Cathy Privette; his children: Whit Privette, Ashley Oliver and Jennifer Dunaway.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 2 SE Jefferson St, Idabel, Oklahoma. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
