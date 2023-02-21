Denzil Dean Roberts, Age 90, of Bradleyville, MOpassed away on Friday, February 17th, 2023 in Bradleyville, MO.
Denzil is preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; son in law, George (Bud) Rogers; granddaughter, Julie Haes; and great-grandson, Brooks Robertson.
Denzil is survived by his wife, Lila Lee Roberts; children, Vicki Rogers, Connie Haes and husband Randy, Mike Roberts and wife Diane; grandchildren, Buddy Rogers, Miranda Saffle, Dustin Rogers and wife, Mandy, Lori Burkhart and husband Brandon, Heather Bishop and husband Kelly, John Roberts and wife Hayley, Melanie Robertson and husband David, Tyler Haes and Skyler Haes; twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023 from 6 to 8p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. with burial following at the Caney-Roberts Cemetery in Hilda, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Caney Roberts Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, MO.
