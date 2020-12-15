Memorial graveside service with full military honors will be held at a later time at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., for Harold “Harry” Lynn Goodrich, 71, of Fordland, Mo.
He died on Dec. 5, 2020. He was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Hamilton, Mich., the son of Leonard and Dorothy (McGowan) Goodrich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Dragon; and four brothers, Max, Jerry, Art and Dwayn Goodrich.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Goodrich; his children Danielle (Jason) Stewart of Fordland, Mo., Jennifer Goodrich of Ill., as well as Brian (Shannon) Goodrich of Texas; and two sisters, Connie Vandomelen of Mich., and Joannie Stewart of Mich.
Cremation and services are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
