Hank Sue Williams, 75, of Cassville, MO passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home, with family by her side.
She was born on June 30, 1947, as Carolyn Sue Reed in Seligman, MO, the daughter of Clinton Edward and Edith May (Roberts) Reed.
Hank is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents Jess R. Reed, Minnie M. Barnes Reed, and Jennie Roberts; sister Leta Reed Chadd; twin infant grandsons Jacob Ragland and Joshua Ragland; and one son Glen Jefferson “Jeff” Ragland.
Hank is survived by her children; daughter Debra Ragland Taylor and husband Allen, son Johnny Ragland and wife Anita, daughter Keli Wilson and adopted daughter Aubrey Williams; three grandsons Wesley Taylor and wife Andrea, Jason Taylor and wife Chell, and Codie Fullum; five granddaughters Kayla Ash, KaSabra Shelly and Sierra Wilson, Janay Myers and husband Seth, Joydyn Lively, and Jaira Jenkins and husband Matthew; twenty-five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; one nephew, Donnie Ray Chadd and wife Kim; one niece, Alesa Nicolay; several cousins and great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. The family would like to extend its thanks for palliative care by Hospice Compassus from Monett, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
