Samuel “Sam” W. Toles, 63, of Branson, MO passed away on December 6, 2022.
Sam was born on December 4, 1959 in Anadarko, OK, the son of Jerven and Lola Mae (Ponder) Toles. Sam was a supervisor at the Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City, Oklahoma. He married the love of his life, Roanda Walker on December 1, 1995 in Oklahoma City, OK.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, two brothers Jerrel and Terrel and a sister Kayal.
Sam is survived by his loving wife Ronda of the home; two sons Kirk Clark and Nicholas Clark both of Edmond, OK.; a daughter Constance Jackson of Illinois; two brothers Ronald Toles and Randal Toles both of Midwest City, OK.; a sister Vera Toles of Norman, OK; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Celebration of life services will be held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Danny Fullington will officiate.
Burial will follow at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
