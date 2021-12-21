Graveside services for Charles Roy Rhynes, 86, of Forsyth, Mo., with Military Honors is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Evergreen Cemetery in Republic, Mo. Charles will be buried next to his beloved son, Gary.
He died on Dec. 18, 2021. Charles was born on Aug. 8, 1935.
Preceded in death by his parents Lee Rhynes and Bessie Privett, his son Gary Lee Rhynes, his brother Oden H. Rhynes, his sisters Goldie Willis Nash and Reba Sellers, his nephews Dan Willis, Bill Rhynes, Jimmy Rhynes, and Douglas Rhynes, and his niece Alice Coats.
He is survived by his wife To Ha (Lee) Rhynes, daughters Linda Lee McPhetridge and Marica Lee (Travis) Putman,his sister Katherine Coats.
Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo., is providing funeral services.
