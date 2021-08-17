A celebration of Edward Joe Leon Bennett, 68 will be Aug. 23, 2021 at 2p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
Edward was born June 19, 1953., in Joplin, Mo., to Jasper & Marguerite (Harris) Bennett.
JHe died on July 6, 2021.He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Bennett, his daughter, Becca Bennett both of Kirbyville, sister Barbara Martin of Tiff City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.