Sandra Taplin was born on Oct. 31, 1939, in Waltham, Mass., She was the daughter of Forrest & Eva McNabb.
She died on Aug. 16, 2021 at the age of 81.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband David Taplin.
She is survived by her children, Ronald A. McNabb, Cheryl A. McNabb and Charlene E. Ester, sister, Marlyn.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.