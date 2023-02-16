Olen Charles Tate of Kissee Mills, MO passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Springfield, MO.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Scott (Jung).
Olen is survived by his father, Olen L. Tate; mother, Joyce Tate; father, Raymond W Scott; brothers, Mike Tate, Raymond Scott, Nick Scott; and sister, Angela Gordon.
In honor of Olen’s life, a commemorative gathering will be held at a later date.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, MO.
