Daniel Jay Woods, 80, of Hollister, MO passed away on December 8, 2022 peacefully in residence at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister, Missouri.
Dan was born on October 27, 1942. Unfortunately, Alzheimer ’s disease began to give them a slow goodbye. At the end, his wife of nearly 59 years and his two children stood watch to see him through to the other side.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin Earl and Esther Woods.
Dan is survived and lovingly missed by his wife, Barbara Woods; children David Woods (Tina) and Jennifer Snyder (Eric); his grandchildren Brittney and Heather Woods and Grant and Jessica Snyder; brothers Mike Woods, Ted Woods and Craig Woods as well as many friends.
There will be a delayed private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Springfield, Missouri or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.