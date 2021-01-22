Inurnment with full military honors will be held later at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., for Edward “Ed” Dale Evans, 66, of Hollister, Mo.
He died Jan. 18, 2021.
He was born Feb. 16, 1954, in Joliet, Ill.,the son of Ralph and Virginia (Buell) Evans. They have preceded him in death.
He is survived his wife, Cindy (Leach) Evans of the home; a son, Adam (Katrina) Evans of Hollister, Mo., and a sister, Lynda Schnitz of Somonauk, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
