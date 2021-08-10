A graveside committal service for William “Ted” Theodore Garrick, 83, of Omaha, Ark., with full military honors will be held 3p.m. Aug. 12, 2021, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating.
He died on Aug. 5, 2021. William was born on Feb. 23, 1938, in Plymouth, New Hampshire, the son of William and Mildred (Dion) Garrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents,.
He is survived by his wife Judy Garrick of Omaha, Ark., Judy’s children, Timothy Melton and Dorinda Arney, his brothers and sisters.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
