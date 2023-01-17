Les Brown, Jr., 82, of Branson. MO passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his wife and loved ones.
Les was born in New York City in 1940.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years Alexa Brown; daughter Emily Cabral and her husband, Adam; son Christopher Brown and his wife, Malina; grandchildren McCoy, Winden and Soleil Brown; stepson Blake Worrell; stepdaughters Kelli and Erin “Sparky” Ellis; sister Denise Marsh-Jordan; nephews Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Michael Lyons; cousins Teri Brown and Bruce Brown; uncle Clyde “Stumpy” Brown; and a large extended family with many dear friends.
Services will be private.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Branson Humane Society, 2837 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, Branson, MO 65616.
Arrangements under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
