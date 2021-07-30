A celebration of life memorial service for Brian Wayne Tuller, 42,of Branson, Mo., will be held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory in Branson, Mo. at 11a.m. on July 31, 2021.
He died on July 26, 2021.
Brian was born on March 9, 1979, in Springfield, Mo., to Kathy May Tuller.
He was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Douglas Tuller of Willard, Mo., Grandmother, Vera Tuller of Willard, Mo.,Nephew, Randy Tuller of Trenton, Neb.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily, his mother Kathy Tuller, two brothers, Brandon Tuller and Kyle Tuller, all of Branson, Mo.
