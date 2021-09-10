A celebration of life for Raymond Edward Cornett, 72 of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory on Sept. 11 at 1p.m. in the afternoon.
He died on Aug. 22, 2021.Raymond was born on Feb. 18, 1950., in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Louis Cornett & Genevive (Robinson) Cornett.
He is survived by his children, Joy Cornett, Joe Cornett, Junior Cornett, Kimberly Cornett, Donny Cornett, Deanna Miller, Jay Cornett, Trevor Cornett and Christopher Cornett along with other children he called his own, grandchildren and extended family.
