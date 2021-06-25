James L. Jackson, 61, of Yellville, Ark., died on June 9, 2021. James was born on June 22, 1959, in Iowa to Charles Jackson, Sr. & Betty Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Charles Jackson.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Mae Jackson of Lead Hill, Ark., brother, Dennis (Yvonne) Jackson of Montrose, Iowa, step-father Claude (Sherry) Sharp of Burlington, Iowa.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
