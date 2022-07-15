Katherine Ann Capelli, 58, of Branson, MO, passed away suddenly July 7, 2022.
Katherine entered this life July 3, 1964, in Salt Lake City, UT. She was joined in marriage October 17, 1988, to Alejandro Antonio Capelli who survives her after nearly 34 years.
She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
