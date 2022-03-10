No services will be planned for Judy Ann Penrod, 80, of Kimberling City, Mo.
She died on March 7, 2022. Judy was born on June 29, 1941, in Falls City, Neb., the daughter of Ivan and Gene (Merritt) Hinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dan Penrod, and brother, Michael Hinton.
She is survived by her two daughters, Joy Overton and Penny Cone of Kimberling City, Mo., son, Daniel (Janeece) Penrod.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
