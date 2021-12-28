There will be a local celebration of life for Irene Helen Pick, 103, of Berryville, Ark., held in Berryville, Ark.,at a later date. There will be a family celebration of life in Utah on her 104th birthday, June 18, 2022. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Frank, in Honeyville, Utah.
She died on Dec. 3, 2021. Irene was born on June 18, 1918, in Elmore, Minn., the daughter of Henry A. and Eva (Sherrard) Sommermeyer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank E. Pick, her three brothers, and four of her sisters.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Chisholm of Fremont, Neb., daughter, Eva Marie (John) Wheeler-Reeve of Berryville, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
