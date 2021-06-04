Joel K. DePew, age 63, of Colorado Springs, Colo., died on, May 27, 2021. Joel was born on Oct.14, 1957., in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Floyd and Helen (Simpson) Depew.
He is preceded in death by his father, grandson, Brandon Roitz, and mother-in-law, Marjorie, and father-in-law, Ken Melton.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Melton of Colorado Springs, Colo., son, Thomas Roitz of Pueblo, Colo., daughter, Kaci Rowley and son-in-law Eric Harvey of Rush, Colo., daughter, Jennifer Melton of Kennewick, Wash., brother-in-law, Ken Melton of Pueblo, Colo., mother, Helen Depew of Mo., and brothers, Matthew and Darrell Depew all of St. Louis, Mo. brother-in-law, Chris Melton of Lebanon, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
