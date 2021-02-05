A memorial service will be held at a later time for Charles Ray Campbell, 64, of Republic, Mo.
He died Jan. 26, 2021.
He was born Nov. 16, 1956, in Hickman, Ky., the son of Edward and Jessie (Moran) Jones.
He is preceded in death by his biological mother, Bonnie Dunn.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Campbell; sister, Cheyenne (Paris) Clanton of Scotland, Texas; and sister, Bonnie (Mike) Moss of Attalla, Ala.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
SHAWN H SICKLER
Memorial service for Shawn H. Sickler, 54, Branson, Mo., will be held, Feb. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the St. Joseph Anglican Church, Branson, Mo., Father Jim McTaggart will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
He was born Nov. 12, 1966 in Omaha, Neb., the son of Judith Sickler and John F. Sickler.
He was preceded in death by his father Paul “Hoot” Gibson.
He is survived by his daughter Sarah Smith (Jeremy) of San Antonio, Texas; his mother Judy Gibson of Branson, Mo; his brother Dave (Victoria) Pestle of Nixa, Mo.; sister Lestine (Kevin) Hungerford of Laveen, Ariz.; and his brother Daryl (Kathey) Gibson of North Richland Hills, Texas.
Services and cremation were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.